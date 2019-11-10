Local residents honor our nations heroes in the annual Joplin Community Veterans Day Parade

JOPLIN, Mo. — Four state residents fill downtown Joplin to honor our nations heroes.

On Saturday morning, locals came out for the 32nd annual Joplin Community Veterans Day Parade.

Each year, the event brings out hundreds of people.

There were more than 90 floats including several organizations and schools from around the four state area.

Some of those include the Joplin Middle School Marching Band, Dream Theater Troupe, and the Ozark Center.

The parade was judged with awards going out for most patriotic, most spirited, and judges choice.