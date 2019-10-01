Local quilting club stitches together support for children in need

“I acquit quilts with love, so it is a way for me to show to the children,” expained Patti Reed with Bunker Hill Quilt Club.

Reed quilts with the Bunker Hill Quilting Club and is also a CASA volunteer.

CASA — or Court-Appointed Special Advocates — make sure any child without a home has someone on their side through the legal process.

She wants to make a child feel loved when transitioning into a permanent home by stitching quilts.

“Children’s division has these fleece blankets they like to give to the kids – but I know that if someone gave me a quilt I would love that and sometimes these kids don’t have anything when they are removed from these homes,” Reed added.

Quilts will be given to the children involved with the 40th Circuit Juvenile Office in Neosho.

“This quilt here is the second one we’ve done and it is in the process of binding the ‘quilt sandwich’ basically — the top the bottom and the batting that goes in the center,” said Katherine Lagoon with the club.

The quilting club wants to create seventy quilts for CASA children by December. But, they are in need of quilting supplies, like fabric and thread, and help making the actual quilts.

“She would like to see each one of them have a quilt of their own because they don’t always have their own thing or anything they can take with them except maybe their clothes or whatever, so she wants them to have something they can hang onto and something that is very special,” Lagoon explained.

If you would like to learn more about the quilting club, click here.