GOODMAN, Mo. — The Goodman Police Department continues to help feed and clothe families.

All thanks to a “Blessings Locker” that sits in front of the department.

People are asked to simply put nonperishables inside, along with donations of clothes.

“It’s a great feeling just to be able to help and really support community when they support us so much. The response has been great so far. We have a lot of community involvement. Special thanks to them for being very involved with everything we put forward and we have several officers that are very involved with it, too,” said Carter Graue, Goodman Police Officer.

The department started the project in January.