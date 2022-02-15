JOPLIN, Mo. — A local ministry was raising money tonight — slice by slice.

Restored Ministries, out of Carterville, held a pizza fundraiser at Simple Simon’s in Joplin.

The nonprofit recently received a donation of a new transitional home in Asbury. Officials will use the money raised tonight to remodel the home to fit a family of four.

“We are trying to transition people from poverty and get across that poverty line. Say there’s a single mom and she’s just working a job and trying to make ends meet. We want to bring her into the program and let her focus on going back to school or something like that so she can move across that poverty line,” said Darren Wallace, Restored Ministries Financial Director

Tonight’s fundraiser brought in $460.