Local people learn different methods of story-telling from author Tim Tingle

MIAMI, Okla. — Locals explore the techniques of becoming a story-teller from renowned Choctaw author, Tim Tingle.

Tingle brought out hundreds of people to the Miami Nation Council to learn the best way to craft these works of art.

He showcased several of his stories, including one of his favorites, “Crossing Bochito.”

Tingle says he hopes people realize the importance of story-telling, and inspire more people to get involved with the craft.

He says you can’t truly know who you are without them.

Tim Tingle, Choctaw author and story-teller, says “Tell stories everyday. Find a story you want to tell, write a story you want to tell, or think of a story you want to tell, and it doesn’t have to be a good story. An effective story is anything that you’re never going to do on stage, but you are at least starting.”

Tingle also suggests most good stories are never memorized when performed.

He says this allows the true authenticity of the story to be told.