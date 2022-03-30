BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — A local police department just received a $7,500 donation to update equipment.

The Ronald O. Thomas Charitable Foundation donated a check to the Baxter Springs Police Department today. The donated funds have purchased ten AR-15 rifles and optics for each officer.

Prior to the donation, the department had three rifles that were becoming outdated. The rifles will provide a better quality of weaponry and will protect officers in high-risk situations.

“Should an incident or an active shooter event take place within our community, it allows us to respond and place, accurate rounds on a target without endangering innocent bystanders,” said Brian Henderson, Chief of Police.

The Police Department says it is very thankful for the donation as it benefits in keeping the community safe.