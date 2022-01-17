Local park unveils newest sculpture

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Daybreak Rotary has unveiled the newest addition to its sculpture garden at Mercy Park.

The latest bronze sculpture is a fish, and is called, “River Motion.”

It’s also the first piece of work the club has funded to commemorate its 30th anniversary. A fish was chosen because Rotary International focuses on water projects around the world.

“I think it’s just a way to have art be very accessible to the public. It’s not like something stuck in the museum. It’s out where you can see it and touch it. Kids especially enjoy getting their picture taken,” said Barbara Hicklin, Joplin Daybreak Rotary Club

There are now 14 sculptures inside the park.