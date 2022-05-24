BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — The Barton County Memorial Park is continuing to grow.

Memorial Park in Lamar was founded in 2019 and since then has seen many new additions, with more to come. The park sits on the grounds of the old Barton County Memorial Hospital.

The facility paid tribute to many Barton County veterans, and the park is continuing to honor them.

Today (5/24), representatives from the Cox Barton County Hospital toured the park to see the plaque that they have sponsored. This plaque at the park is a replica of the original that marked the old hospital and marks the current one today

“Can’t give enough thanks to those individuals that are willing to risk their lives in honor of our country, and you know, hopefully for many, many years to come, centuries to come, people will be able to see this and remember those individuals that gave their lives and put the effort in to getting this built,” said Chris Wyatt, President of Cox Barton County Hospital.

This Memorial Day, the Barton County Memorial Park will be hosting a service to honor local veterans and active service members. That service will begin at 10 a.m. on Monday.