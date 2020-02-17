Local organizations team up to clean Morse Park in Neosho

NEOSHO, Mo. — A Southwest Missouri disc golf group partners with the city to add onto the Neosho course.

Neosho city leaders and the Neosho Disc Golf Group met at Morse Park on Sunday to do trash and brush clean up.

The two organizations joined forces with a project to add 18 more holes to the park course for a total of 36.

So far, the city has purchased new baskets at a price of more than $6,000.

There’s still more brush clearing to do as well as finding funds for new tee signs and concrete pads.

Ultimately, the course coordinator hopes this finished project will draw more people to Morse Park.

Frank Hebert, Neosho Disc Golf Course Coordinator, says, “We’re using parts of the park that nobody else uses, so we’re utilizing a part of this beautiful park that no one else has used in years and making it functional and usable again.”

The city of Neosho and the Neosho Disc Golf Group hope to have the extended course completed in May.

Another work day is scheduled for the first Sunday in May.

For a link to their Facebook page, click here.