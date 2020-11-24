Local organizations raising money to give children toys this Christmas

JOPLIN, Mo. — Three local organizations are coming together to make sure kids have toys for Christmas.

ABC Supply in Joplin is partnering with Lafayette House and Fostering Hope to raise money for new toys for kids. The goal is to raise six thousand dollars, so far they’ve raised about 10% of that.

The idea came about when the pandemic prevented what would’ve been a normal Christmas party.

Susan Boyer, ABC Supply Branch Manager: “Because of COVID, we weren’t able to have a Christmas party, and so I had a meeting with all of my associates and said ‘You know, what can we do, to be a blessing to others in our community?’ and so this is what we decided to do to help some kids in need.”

Donations will be open until Dec. 15th at ABC Supply on East 20th Street. Donations can either be money or new toys for children.