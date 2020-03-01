Local organizations come together to educate the public on Alzheimer’s disease

JOPLIN, Mo. — Two local organizations band together to educate the community on Alzheimer’s disease.

The Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Missouri partnered with the NAACP Joplin branch for the interactive event.

Saturday’s seminar focused on the 10 warning signs you should look for ahead of an Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

The degenerative disease is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States, and a diagnosis is more common within the black community.

Samantha Wittaker, Faith Outreach Coordinator, says, “So, African Americans are two times as likely to receive an Alzheimer’s diagnosis then the rest of the population. So, we really want to make an effort to educate people, so they can understand the 10 warning signs and how to navigate that.”

Victor Sly, Joplin Branch NAACP President, adds, “If you don’t hear about it, see about it, know about it, then you don’t know it’s available to you. That’s why I think this is a great day for us to just start this information gathering and be aware of what this disease is.”

The Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Missouri hopes they can continue to provide educational events for the NAACP in the future.