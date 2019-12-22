Local organization spreads Christmas cheer to area families

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin organization is spreading Christmas cheer with food and toys.

The Joplin Elks Lodge 501 held the annual Christmas Basket Drive.

Elks and volunteers from the community filled baskets with a turkey, eggs, milk, and plenty more.

Each basket also came equipped with toys for families.

Organizers say this couldn’t be possible without the support of all its members.

Rob Wise, Joplin Elks Lodge 501 Exalted Ruler, says, “If it wasn’t for them, we could not do this. So, this is not the result of one person. This is the result of a collective effort of everybody out here that came to help, and they do it out of the goodness of their heart. They’re not expecting anything in return. They just come out here because doing stuff like this makes us feel good.”

In total, 150 families ranging from Southeast Kansas to Southwest Missouri received these baskets, and they were hand delivered by volunteers.