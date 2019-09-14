Local organization hosts fundraiser to support childhood literacy

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A southwest Missouri organization holds a fundraiser to support early childhood literacy.

The Carthage Family Literacy Council sold Garden mums and Pansys on Saturday morning to raise money for book purchases.

Their mission is to buy books and donate them to babies who are born at Freeman Health System or Mercy Hospital.

The council wants to inspire parents to read to their child from birth.

Larry Hartman, Carthage Family Literacy Council, says, “We really believe that if a child is not reading at grade level by grade 3, the chances of that child having a successful educational experience is not too good. We really hope that what small effort we make will help get children learning to read by the time they get to school”

Hartman says in the last year, the council donated more than 5,000 new books to children.