Local organization hosts breakfast fundraiser to support Pearl Harbor National Memorial

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin residents go out for breakfast to support restoration efforts of a National Memorial.

The Joplin Elks held a breakfast fundraiser for the Pearl Harbor National Memorial.

When the outgoing Grand Exalted Ruler of the National Organization toured the memorial last year, he noticed the memorial needed some repairs.

So, the National Organization partnered with Pacific Historical Parks and is raising money to restore it.

Rob Wise, Joplin Elks Lodge Exalted Ruler, says, “The significance of today obviously being Pearl Harbor Day, we thought it would be a great token of the respect that we have for the veterans that fought in WWII, and the veterans that were on the U.S.S. Arizona.”

As a National Organization, the Elks hope to raise $783,000 for the memorial’s repairs.