Local organization holds annual clay-shooting tournament

COLUMBUS, Kan. — Outdoor men head to the shooting range to help support a charitable cause.

The Bill and Virginia Leffen Center for Autism held their sixth annual “Clays for a Cause” event on Saturday.

For a $90 fee, teams of four participated in a clay-shooting tournament at the Claythorne Lodge in Columbus.

Money collected from the event will go towards expenses at the autism center including treatments and learning materials.

With this being such a fun way to raise funds, many are eager to join in on the event.

Kristy Parker, Bill and Virginia Leffen Center for Autism, says, “At this point, at year six, we recognize their faces, and we get to see them once a year at this event. We’ve gotten to know these folks. They come in, year in and year out to support us, and we could not be more thankful for them.”

About 50 participants made it out to Clays for a Cause, and there were silent auctions and gun raffles as well.