JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin nonprofit is hoping to receive some help from the community.

Last month, a pipe burst at The Alliance of Southwest Missouri on South Wall Avenue.

It resulted in extensive water damage. As a result, the organization moved into the United Way building near North Park Mall.

While insurance will cover some of the expense, officials say it won’t cover everything.

“Obviously it’s not an ideal situation but we’re not missing any beats for our driver’s lessons, or education programs, or anything like that but we do definitely need the community’s help and the community’s support,” said Kaylea Furgerson, Community Relations, Alliance of SWMO.

The Alliance is also in the process of remodeling the outside of its building.

Furgerson says none of the money already earmarked for that remodel will go towards repairing the water damage.

They hope to return to their building in April.

If you’d like to help defray the cost of the cleanup you can follow this link here.