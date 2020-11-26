Local non-profits receive donation for Match Day

A southeast Kansas organization is helping more than two dozen non-profits next week.

The Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas will hold Match Day on December 1, also known as Giving Tuesday.

The event encourages the community to give money to nonprofits and organizations.

“If you look at the list of our participating non-profit partners, which we have on our website, you’ll see that they’re organizations involved in education, in healthcare, in food security,” said Joshua McCloud, Community Foundation of southeast Kansas. “And the COVID-19 pandemic has really laid bare the serious needs that exist in this community, and these organizations are working to meet those needs.”

CFSEK is donating $40,000 to 25 non-profits that day. All the Match Day contributions are going into an endowed fund where they can continue to grow.

“The endowed funds will hopefully always grow as the market grows as, as the stock market grows, as the stock market increases, so that is what produces income for these organizations,” McCloud said. “It’s basically like a savings account.”

The Pittsburg YMCA is on the list.

Right now they spend more than $25,000 a month on scholarships.

Giving Tuesday donations will help they YMCA offer more memberships and program scholarships.

“Make that donation, it helps people, it helps children,” said Mike Moore, Pittsburg YMCA executive director. “We’re a non-profit charitable organization, so you’re gift is tax deductible. Just in general, it helps us fulfill the mission of the Y.”