PITTSBURG, Ks. — A local non-profit is looking to support children’s literacy over the summer.

The Pittsburg Family YMCA was transformed into the “Read, White and Blue” children’s book fair this morning.

This was thanks to a partnership between the YMCA, Craw-Kan and the United Way of Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas.



Books were available for children up to the third grade, all for free.



The fair was designed to help avoid the learning loss children experience during the summer months, also known as the “summer slide.”



“Read, White and Blue Children’s Book fair is really an extension of another literacy initiative that we have called the ‘Little Blue Bookshelf Project,’ where the idea is that we have bookshelves out in the community where children usually are, and the idea is that kids can just go up to the bookshelf and take a free book, so we wanted to get books in children’s hands,” says Bob Burke, United Way of Southwest Missouri & Southeast Kansas.



All the books at the book fair and the Little Blue Bookshelf were donated by members throughout the community.



For a list of Little Blue Bookshelf locations you can use this link.