Local non-profit celebrating 40 years of service of providing free literacy services

JOPLIN, Mo. — This year is a big year for fixture in the Joplin community.

“Joplin NALA Read” is 40-years old. The non-profit offers free literacy services to adults. Officials estimate 9,000 to 11,000 adults in Jasper and Newton counties struggle to read.

Grace Clouse, the Executive Director of “Joplin NALA Read,” said “Literacy is kind of a foundation for a lot of different socioeconomic issues. Higher literacy levels mean better jobs, better pay, less poverty. Investing in education of adults will break the poverty cycles for their children as well.”

The organization will continue to celebrate 40-years of service with a fundraiser on September 9th at the Missouri Southern soccer fields. The “Literacy Liftoff Celebration” will have food trucks, hot air balloon rides, games and activities.