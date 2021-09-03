Local musicians performing at Just A Taste throughout September

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Just A Taste, located at 105 S. Main Street in Webb City, is hosting musical performances throughout the month of September in one of the building’s many hang out spots – its traditional Irish-style pub, Paddy O’Rourke’s Pub. The events will take place every Friday and Saturday from September 10 to 25.

The first two performances on September 10 and 11 are characterized by acoustic guitar and vocals. On September 10, Crystal Leah Hope will take the stage and Dillon Leggett will follow the next day. Both events will take place from 6 to 9 p.m.

The acts throughout the next two weekends include Dance Monkey Dance, Luke Smith, Eine Blume and Matt Harp. There will be a $5 cover charge at the door for each event.

While listening to the music, guests can enjoy specially curated pub food along with a lengthy beverage menu.

The September music series is taking place to signify the reopening of the classy Paddy O’Rourke’s Pub.

“We’re doing a series like this as a way of trying to drum up more interest in the fact that the pub is open… We opened for a little while during COVID and then we had to close. We just recently reopened and we’re trying to get people aware that we’re here,” said Event Coordinator and General Manager Stefanie Thomasma.

By attending the events, guests will be supporting local performers and a locally owned business, while enjoying a night out.

“If you want to have a chill night where you get to listen to some really fun music and try some really cool food, then it’s the place to be,” said Thomasma.

Courtesy of Just A Taste



Just A Taste is a large, unique restaurant, cocktail lounge and tasting room. Along with offering a plethora of eats and drinks, it also hosts events, like concerts and trivia.

On Friday October 1, Just A Taste will host a Harry Potter themed trivia event from 6 to 9 p.m. There will be a costume contest with prizes for best dressed.

To stay updated on the music series and future events, visit Just A Taste’s Facebook page.