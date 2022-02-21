MISSOURI — A local lawmaker is hoping to strengthen protections for victims of domestic violence.

Missouri State Representative Lane Roberts is sponsoring House Bill 1699, which deals with a number of issues ranging from an order of protection to court testimony.

It would extend protection from a 2021 law allowing victims to testify remotely in criminal cases, adding civil court proceedings to the list.

“So they don’t have to be in the same room as their abuser. That particular bill, I think has some real implications for quality of life for victims of domestic violence,” said Roberts.

House Bill 1699 has gone through a public hearing and preliminary vote, but has not yet seen a vote of the entire house.