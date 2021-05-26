Local meat plants seeing boost in sales but shortage of product

CARTHAGE, Mo. — While Memorial Day is the time we pay tribute to fallen soldiers, it’s also known as the official kick-off to summer….which means BBQ.

Dwayne Holly, manager of Cloud’s Meat Processing Plant, says although sales numbers are good, because of the meat shortage we endured during the pandemic, there’s some items that just aren’t available this year.

“The demand is still high,” said Holly. “But the supply is limited.”

While meat plants like Cloud’s Meat are seeing a boost in sales of up to 50 percent for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend, they aren’t able to provide all the product they’d like. That’s because many packing plants don’t have as many workers.

“Some of the plants don’t have the people working,” Holly said. “They’ve had to cut shifts, and that does shorten up a lot of the product.”

One of those products include an area favorite.

“Right now, it’s getting hard to get St. Louis style ribs,” Holly said. “At the price that they are, we usually try to have smoked ribs ready to go for a holiday like this, and it just can’t happen this year.”

Because of the shortage, Holly adds they’ve had to focus on providing oher products for Memorial Day weekend.

“They’re still going for the steaks,” Holly said. “That’s a non-stop thing, but they’re going now for the more sensible grilling like hot dogs, brats, hamburgers.”

“With the shortage, it’s important that people focus local,” said Carthage resident Gage Freeman. “It helps everybody out and circles everything back into our community, and helps everybody come together.”

Holly says they’ve had to spend two weeks leading up to the holiday to prepare for the rush, and they are working around the clock to get things ready.

I don’t know about you, but this story is making me hungry.