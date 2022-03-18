JOPLIN, Mo. – Local McDonald’s restaurants across the Four States are honoring nurses by hosting the McDonald’s Outstanding Nurse Awards.

Throughout the start of the pandemic, McDonald’s restaurants across the Four States area honored healthcare workers with free beverage offers and provided food to frontline workers at area hospitals.

“Our local nurses have been through so much the past two years especially battling COVID-19 so we are excited to recognize them through the Outstanding Nurse Awards,” said Alex Maffei, McDonald’s Owner/Operator in a prepared statement.

The award will honor nurses who exhibit the ultimate dedication to their patients and go above and beyond to ensure their community is taken care of in the most challenging times.

Nominations will be accepted online through April 4.

This program gives the opportunity for the local communities to get involved in showcasing thanks and appreciation for the positive impact healthcare workers have made over the past two years.

Ten nominees will be selected as 2022 McDonald’s Outstanding Nurses and will receive a $200 gift card on behalf of their local McDonald’s restaurant.

To vote log on to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/mcdnurseaward.

In 2021 alone, local McDonald’s Owner/Operators donated $76,728 to the local Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States.