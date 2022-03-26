CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — A local masonic lodge is raising money for building repairs.

Today the Carl Junction Masonic Lodge #549 held its annual potato bake.

The group is going to use the money to buy supplies to put a new roof on the lodge.

“The potato bake is also a great way for us to reach out to our community to invite them to see what we do. And even fellowship with them and the community seems to like this fundraiser. They usually all come out,” said Becky Fulton, Worthy Matron of Faith Chapter #334 of the Order of the Eastern Star Carl Junction.

They are hoping to raise more than $300.

If you missed out on today’s fundraiser, but would like to donate click here.