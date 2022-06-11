JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Empire Market is helping growers in the community get a green thumb.

This afternoon the market held its adult gardening class.

This week’s class focused on mulching, watering and garden care.

The Master Gardener talked about the best time to water your plants, which is early in the morning.

“What I’m trying to get our gardeners to do is focus on mulching really heavily. Because mulch does a lot of things it helps moderate the soil temperature it keeps it from getting too hot or too cold. It feeds your soil as mulch breaks down. it maintains moisture by preventing evaporation and so its just a win win all around oh and it suppresses weeds,” said Eric Osen, Master Gardener volunteer.

The market is hosting a gardening class twice a month through September at its Courtyard Community Gardens.