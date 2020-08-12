Local Man Tased During Courthouse Standoff

JOPLIN, Mo. — A man making threats outside a local courthouse leads to a stand-off with police.

The Joplin Police Department was called to the juvenile justice center around 9:30 this morning for reports of a suspicious person.

Authorities say a man was making threats — claiming that he was armed — while standing outside of the building.

Officers attempted to negotiate with him, but eventually had to use a taser to detain him.

He was found to be unarmed and is now being taken to a hospital for a mental evaluation.