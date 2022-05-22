MIAMI, Okla. — The Miami public library is informing the public about about mental health awareness month.

For the month of may the teen librarian created mental health kits for the public.

Each bag has information on local resources like “Modoc Healing House” and the “Grand Lake Mental Health Center, Inc.” along with ways to relieve stress and crossword puzzles.

This is the second year Sonja Smith created the kits and she says they are seeing more people interested in learning about mental health.

“Everybody struggles with times of feeling sad or upset. There are lots of things you can do that are better than other choices like exercise and stuff like that. Just to not feel alone and know your not alone because everyone struggles with mental health issues,” said Sonja Smith, Teen Librarian.

The library also has a variety of mental health books on display that are geared towards different age groups.