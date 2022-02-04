JOPLIN, Mo. — We may not be thinking about our yards this time of year, but people in the lawn care industry are still putting in some very long hours this week.

All five crews of Simpson’s Lawn Care are putting in long hours with the recent storm, because their trucks double as snow plows.

“Most of the time in the winter months, we find ourselves here at Walmart Super Center clearing out snow out of the docks, the entrances, the main parking lots, handicapped areas and all that, and of course salting when those conditions are predicted,” said Adam Simpson, Simpson Lawn Care.

When you run a lawn care business, you have to be pretty inventive in ways to keep employees busy all year round.

“Definitely try and find everything to keep our guys busy year round, it’s something that we’ve done for a few years now. All the guys, all of our employees like it, staying busy all year round.”

And when there isn’t much snow or ice to clear in the cold months, his teams put up and take down Christmas lights and displays.

“Our mowing season runs April through November and when that November mark hits, that’s when we transition to our fall cleanups, our full landscape installs, our irrigation blow outs and all that. And just in time for December, January, and February snow and ice work,” said Simpson.

While snowstorms haven’t come with regularity in recent years, there’s been ice to contend with, so he says his trucks have stayed busy spreading salt or some other chemical solution.

To contact Simpson Lawn care for any related needs you can check out their website here.