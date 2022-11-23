JOPLIN, Mo. — Local lawmakers stopped in Joplin to recognize an outstanding cadet this afternoon.

Representative Jake Laturner presented “Cadet 2nd Lieutenant” Faith Godsell with the “Mitchell Award”.

Godsell is from Mccune, Kansas, and had asked that Laturner be the one to present her with the award.

Representative Billy Long and state Senator Bill White also attended the ceremony.

The Mitchell award is presented to cadets who complete phase 2 of the “Civil Air Patrol Cadet Program”, recognizing cadets who demonstrate excellence in leadership, aerospace, fitness, and character.

Lieutenant Godsell is proud to have earned the honor before turning 15.

“It’s a great experience. I love flying, it’s just amazing. It’s a very good program to go to and learn. You learn a lot of stuff from different programs; it’s great,” said Cadet 2nd Lt. Faith Godsell, who Received “Brigadier General Billy Mitchell Award”.

“I look forward to doing everything I can to help her continue to grow and continue in public service because we need folks like this to step up to the plate. Our country needs it, and we’re really proud to be here and be a part of this today,” Rep. Jake Laturner, (R) Kansas.

Lieutenant Godsell is starting her 3rd year as a “Cap” Cadet.

She hopes to achieve the highest rank of “Cadet Colonel” and earn the “Spaatz Award” before she graduates.