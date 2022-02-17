JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A Jasper County group is spending more than a quarter of a million dollars to boost local law enforcement this year.

The Law Enforcement Sales Tax grant board approved $260,000 in grants this year.

Nearly a dozen police agencies will benefit getting everything from computers and fingerprint kits to guns and ammunition.

Agencies had originally asked for more than $300,000, but voluntarily reduced the totals to fit the grant max.

“Obviously there was more wants than there was money. So they go around the board and voluntarily give up things they would like to have but can do without to make sure that the ones that are really more in need get what they want,” said Darieus Adams, Jasper Co. Comm.

Agencies benefitting from the 2022 grants range from Carthage and Webb City to Duenweg and Oronogo as well as the Jasper County Juvenile Office.