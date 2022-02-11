WEBB CITY, Mo. — Can giving someone in need exactly what they’re asking for hurt them in the long run?

One area ministry leader says yes, and has his own idea on how to help them.

Aaron Zustiak is the pastor of a church in one of the most impoverished parts of the entire state of Kansas. So when it comes to helping the poor, he says they must be good stewards with the resources church members have provided.

That’s why he’s sold on the True Charity Initiative.

“They have a proven track record of how to help people get out of broken systems and we want to be part of that, we want to extend their reach over into Kansas and we’re in the second poorest county in the state and we feel it’s important thing to be part of and we want to do it well,” said Aaron Zustiak, Pastor, Grace Community Church, Riverton, Kansas.

His was one of several church groups taking part in a True Charity Initiative work shop held at Wellspring Church in Webb City.

The Initiative is the idea of James Whitford, the Executive Director and Co-Founder of Watered Gardens Ministries in Joplin. He claims giving someone money on a street corner is positive reinforcement that begging works, instead of getting to the root cause of how they got there in the first place.

“When we build a relationship with somebody, we know more about what’s really going on in his or her life, then we can develop a plan of care where we partner with that individual, not doing it for them, but partner with them as they journey out of poverty,” said Whitford.

Several studies have shown that the vast majority of the people that are on the street, are there because they’ve suffered at least one trauma, and in some cases multiple traumas.

“And there are some great works going on. There’s a lot of effective charity, but there’s a lot of ineffective charity happening as well and as a result, a lot people get stuck into cycles of dependency, they get trapped in poverty, instead of getting really helped up and out of poverty.”

If you’d like to know more about the True Charity Initiative you can follow this link.