JOPLIN, Mo. — This Christmas season, members of a Joplin church are practicing what their pastor preaches: Serving those in need.

Each year “Hope City Church” hosts an event called “Local Impact Sunday.”

It’s a way for the church and its congregation to support the needs of the Joplin area.

Last year it was gifts for officers at the Joplin Police Department.

Today, Hope City Church partnered with “Life Choices” for their annual “Local Impact Sunday” event.

During both morning services, members of “Hope City” packed 200 baby bags for Life Choices.

The bags were divided between boys and girls and included diapers, baby wipes, bottles, clothes, and other items that a new mother would need.

All of the supplies were purchased with money donated to the church.

The bags will be distributed by Life Choices to area mothers in need.

“I think it’s one thing to say, ‘go and have your baby be blessed,’ but it’s another thing to be able to support, with parenting classes and the resources. We have an amazing community where we have a lot of different resources, but making sure that that newborn comes home to have all the supplies that are essential, that gives and affirms that new mom and dad with the supplies that are needed,” said Karolyn Schrage, Life Choices Executive Director.

Before the baby bags were packed, Executive Director of Life Choices Karolyn Schrage participated in a “q & a” session with church pastor Cody walker.

Life Choices is an organization that helps women and couples with unplanned pregnancies.