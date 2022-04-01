ANDERSON, Mo. — A McDonald County High School history teacher has made a little school history.

Jonathan Holz is currently one of 120 teachers across the country, who are taking part in a national historical argumentation webinar training series. He was the only one selected from the State of Missouri.

The webinar series features resources from the “Library of Congress.”

Holz is implementing what he’s learning into his classroom.

“It really allows me to be able to add tools to my teaching bag, to able to make history more relevant for, for my students and that’s really what it’s all about, is being able to make history come to life for them, and be able to compare the past to the present,” he said.

Holz has only been teaching for 6-years — he’s completing his 5th year at McDonald County.