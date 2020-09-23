Local health system receives accreditation for vascular testing program

FREEMAN HEALTH — An area health system gets high marks for it’s program that detects circulation problems.

The Freeman Health System Vascular Lab has received accreditation for their vascular testing program.

The designation, which is granted for a period of three years, was conducted by the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission.

This honor means patients can have peace of mind knowing they don’t have to travel to larger cities in order to get the correct diagnosis.

Vascular labs make a lot of the diagnosis in the hospital. They’ll diagnose blood clots, artery narrowings, all kinds of vascular problems. Dr. John Nicholas, Freeman Heart & Vascular Interventional Cardiologist

Dr. Nichols says accurate testing can detect life-threatening heart disorders, strokes and other diseases.