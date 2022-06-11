JOPLIN, Mo. — A local gym is celebrating ten years of serving the Joplin area.

Today the fitness gym “24” held its “ten year Gymversary” at its Joplin location.

The gym had an outdoor celebration with fitness competitions, food trucks, vendors, live music, bouncehouses and face painting for kids.

The owners are planning on expanding to a sixth location and are still looking where to open its next gym.

“We are trying to grow the fitness community and show people how important health is. Jobs are getting so sedentary. That most people work office jobs now and it’s becoming important that people take care of their health if they want to live a long happy, healthy life,” said Matt Baumann, Owner.

“The community is the only reason we are here. They got us this far. Our members have got us this far so we wanted to give back,” said Mathew Ball, Owner.

The gym also held raffles for free gym memberships.