JOPLIN, Mo. — An organization is honoring and remembering two fallen Police Officers.

This afternoon the Girl Scouts Service Unit 710 of Jasper County brought flowers and cookies to the Joplin Police Department.

The Girl Scouts troop paid their respects to Corporal Ben Cooper and Officer Jake Reed at the memorial that is growing inside the police station.

“We all know they have families and its hard to lose a family member. So showing as much support as possible is the best thing to do for a family that is grieving,” said Megan Walser, Troop 70391.

“I would want them to know we truly care and we are sorry for their losses. We hope that our donations will help them,” said Amelia Parker, Troop 70391.

“I hope that they learn that first responders take on a big risk every time they step foot outside the door and that risk is for our safety,” Lorie Phillips, Girl Scout Troop Leader for Troop 71801.

The Girl Scouts held a prayer circle outside the police department after paying their respects at the memorial.