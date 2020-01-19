Local girl may be choosing the name of NASA’s 2020 rover

NEOSHO, Mo. — One girl from Neosho could be choosing the name of NASA’s 2020 rover after being named a semi-finalist in a national competition.

8-year-old Schiylah Pilant, a student at Neosho Christian School, entered the contest.

Her suggested name for the rover is “Mystery,” and she wrote an essay to be considered.

She and 155 other students beat out 28,000 other applicants across the nation to be semi-finalists.

Schiylah has always had a passion for science and studying rocks which inspired her to get involved.

Schiylah Pilant, named semi-finalist in “Name The Rover” contest, says, “The one thing it has that the other one didn’t is a drill, and it is going to drill through rocks to get core samples to look for past microbial life.”

In a few weeks, Schiylah will find out if she is in the top nine finalists in the contest.

Only one person will have the rover named their idea.

They will also get a chance to see the rover launch at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.