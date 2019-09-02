Local firefighters raise money for MDA by filling their boots

JOPLIN, Mo. — Firefighters in Southeast Kansas and Southwest Missouri are filling their boots with cash for MDA.

This weekend’s long effort has been in place for 65 years and began with one Boston firefighter in 1954.

From that first boot filled, firefighters across the nation have raised over 600 million dollars for MDA.

A donation to the Muscular Dystrophy Association provides best in class care, and it drives groundbreaking research for those who suffer from this condition.

If you see a firefighter taking donations at a four way stop or your local Walmart, stop and help out if you can.

The Carthage Fire Department will be accepting donations on Monday from 11 A.M. to 3 P.M. at the Walmart in Carthage.