CARTERVILLE, Mo. — A local fire department is getting a head start on Easter.

Today the Carterville Fire Department held its second annual Community Easter Event.

Kids spent the afternoon coloring Easter eggs, eating snacks, checking out the fire trucks and meeting firefighters.

Kids also had a chance to meet the Easter bunny and play with two real bunnies.

“This has been the biggest so far and I hope every year to progress. We plan on doing it roughly the weekend before Easter every year. I love it. Being able to bring the community together its a lot of fun,” said Makayla Dunkle, Organizer.

The Fire Department wrapped up the event with an Easter egg hunt.