Local fire department handing out free smoke detectors this holiday season

ARMA, Kans. — A local fire department is working to keep southeast Kansans safe by offering free fire alarms.

The Arma Fire Department has partnered with the Kansas State Fire Marshall to provide and install free smoke alarms.

This will only be for homeowners living in Arma and the rest of Fire District Number Two.

Those who qualify can call the department from 9 AM until 5 PM during the week to schedule a time for the department to install the alarm.

“Early detection is going to be huge in you getting out safely, if we can get people aware that there is a fire, the sooner that they can call 9-1-1, the faster that we can get there,” said Arma Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Justin Turner.

This is the second time the department has partnered with the Kansas State Fire Marshall’s Office.

The first shipment came in during the summer — and were all installed within a week.