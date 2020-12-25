Local farmers markets offer last-minute shopping on Christmas Eve

A couple area farmers markets set up on Christmas Eve to provide an opportunity for last-minute holiday shopping. This was not only an opportunity to finish holiday shopping, but also it was a chance to do so while supporting local small businesses, artisans, and farmers.

The Webb City Farmers Market hosted their special Christmas Eve Market from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., which housed vendors offering a variety of produce, baked goods, and other homemade items. Joplin Empire Market hosted their Tinsel & Tidings Christmas Eve Market from noon to 4 p.m., which featured venders with locally-grown produce, homemade goods, and artisan items. Rachael Lynch, market director for Webb City’s Farmers Market, said they typically host a Christmas Eve Market each year when the holiday falls on a weekday “so people can get their local shopping in.”

“Well, our intent is to make sure people have fresh local food for their holiday feasts,” Lynch said.

Lynch said they try to gear their Christmas Eve Market toward the holiday so that people can have meals composed of locally grown and made items.

“We like to offer the foods that people put on their table on Christmas. We’ve got fresh produce, we also have a lot of the baked goods. We always offer some type of meal, like today we have Songbird Kitchen here with fresh eggrolls, fried rice, and crab rangoon, just to make it a little bit easier for everybody right before the holiday—you’re doing so much cooking, you can come here and get a meal as well as your food shopping.”

Joplin Empire Market

For Joplin Empire Market, they have never hosted a Christmas Eve Market before this year, according to Ivy Hagedorn, market coordinator.

“… So, we had no idea what to expect,” Hagedorn said. “We’ve never actually been closed a Saturday, in fact, we’ve either had our curbside market or our regular market every Saturday since we’ve been open, which was April of 2018. But this year just based on the way the holiday fell we thought that it made more sense to be open today than it did on Saturday.”

Hagedorn said Joplin Empire Market’s Tinsel & Tidings Christmas Eve Market was a way to give their vendors one last chance to sell their goods and items before the holiday and new year.

“Well, we kind of wanted to go out with a bang as far as the 2020 year and season because we won’t be open this coming Saturday on the 26th,” Hagedorn said. “In part, we thought being open Christmas Eve it would give our vendors—especially our artisan vendors—another chance to sell their wares for that pre-Christmas rush. This way too, we all get to leave today at 4:00 and go home spend time with our families and everyone can decompress a little bit and then come back January 2 with all the good stuff that you can get here.”

For Lynch, she said by holding their Christmas Eve Market it is a way of bringing a normal feeling to the end of the year and the holiday season.

“I personally like that it’s something festive we can do, and even on this year when things have been a bit chaotic we can end the year with something that can hopefully just bring a sense of normalcy to people, a sense of community,” Lynch said. “End the year on a positive note.”

Hagedorn said that with the sun shining and the chilly weather it felt like the “perfect” Christmas Eve.

“It just feels so festive,” Hagedorn said. “Christmas Eve has always been one of my favorite days of the years and so it’s just that feeling of anticipation, everyone seems to be in a good mood, they’re just trying to get those last-minute fun things together, and it’s just a great way to spend those last few hours before Christmas with all these vendors and the staff—because we spend a lot of time together.”

The Webb City Farmers Market will hold next market after the new year, on Saturday, January 2. The Webb City Farmers Market is held Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon at 106 E. Tracy St. In Webb City. The Joplin Empire Market also will not hold their next market until 2021, on Saturday, January 2. The Joplin Empire Market is held Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 931 E. 4th St. in Joplin.

“Whether it’s Christmas Eve or a random day in April, it’s so important to support your local farmers, your local artisans and makers,” Hagedorn said. “You know, 2020 has been kind of tough on everyone, obviously, but the smaller your business is the more vulnerable you are and it’s a great way to strengthen your own community by shopping at markets like this one.”