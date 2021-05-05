Local family raising chickens on own ranch

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — What started out as a hobby — is now a successful business in Newton county.

Angela and Robbie Hand wanted to start having a few chickens on their farm.

They loved them so much, it started to grow over time and became a passion to save and raise different kinds of birds.

Six years ago, Robbie and Angela Hand decided to start raising birds on their farm.

They started out with five.

They now have more than 600, a number that includes a vast mix of chickens and quail.

The couple decided to brand where their feathered friends now live.

The Loving Hands Chicken Ranch — where they breed, hatch and raise local and critically endangered birds.

“We love it,” said Angela Hand, co-owner of Loving Hands Chicken Ranch. “Even though some people say I have a glorified hobby, this is our passion.”

The Hands are registered with the National Poultry Improvement Plan and the Livestock Conservancy.

Some of the endangered birds they have are only a few in the world, so they are determined to raise as many as they can.