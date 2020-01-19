Local event showcases paranormal and mysterious activities in the four states

MIAMI, Okla. — A series of events highlighting the dark history and mysteries of the four states is brought to life.

“Mysterious Four States” guests learn about the lost treasures of the Ozarks, hauntings, and infamous murders.

They watched the film “The Legend of Boggy Creek,” while getting a behind the scenes tour of the Coleman.

The Coleman Theater is a central spot of cultural history in the Ozarks, so they are glad to put on the event there only a few select times during the year .

Lisa Martin, Director of Paranormal Science Lab, says, “We incorporate the audience into the discussions, and we want people getting involved, telling their stories, and making it a community effort.”

Josh Heston, Co-Panelist, says, “We often times don’t have scripts. We have the information we have in our head, we have the research we compiled, but as Lisa always puts, we engage the audience.”

There will be another showing of Mysterious Four States held at the Coleman on March 28.