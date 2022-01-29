WEBB CITY, Mo. — A local Elks Lodge is raising money to help veterans with health care.

Today the Webb City Elks Lodge #861 held its third annual chili cookoff.

Nine elks lodges, which are part of the Southwest district attended and competed in the chili cookoff.

All the money raised will go towards the State Benevolent Trust, which helps run a mobile dental van.

“It’s a mobile dental van that travels throughout the state provides dental services to primarily veterans or people with disabilities. The veterans causes and veterans charities are one of the primary charitable efforts of the elks and its something we hold dear and its very important to us.” said David Pyle, Exalted Ruler of Webb City Elks Lodge #861.

The lodge also held a silent auction.

