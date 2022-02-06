WEBB CITY, Mo. — A Southwest Missouri Elks Lodge is honoring veterans.

The Webb City Elk’s lodge # 861 has recently installed a Veterans Wall of Honor.

The lodge has a tile display of 38 veterans who are members of the lodge or are related to members.

The tiles show what branch of the military the veterans served in and how many years they were active.

“I hope that they feel and understand that we value them, we appreciate them. The response we have gotten so far has been overwhelmingly positive. Our members are very appreciative of it. We had individuals from other lodges come in they are also impressed and focused on it. I see it as something that will be replicated at other lodges across our state as well,” said David Pyle, Exalted Ruler of Webb City Elks Lodge #861.

The lodge can add up to 66 more veterans on the wall of honor.