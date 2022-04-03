CARTERVILLE, Mo. — People were competing in Carterville this morning to help make a dream a reality.



Disc golfers made their way to Garrett park for the Carterville Kick-Off.



This was the third stop in the Joplin Disc Golf Series.



Sunday’s event has been a passion project of Joplin Disc Golf Club Vice President Brett Dorrance.



He recently redesigned the course and wanted to use the tournament to help fund course improvements.



“This course in particular doesn’t have a very big budget through the parks department in Carterville, so we wanted to use this as an opportunity to raise money for the course,” says Dorrance.



The Joplin Two-Step will be the next event in the series.



It will take place in both Joplin and Neosho on April 15th.



Registrations can be made using this link.