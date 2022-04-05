LAMAR, Mo. — The CEO of a local business has changed recycling for his community and the environment.

Mark Merrit is the CEO of Capital Polymers. They collect plastic from across Missouri as well as Michigan and Texas, and turn it into recycled plastic pellets that are then sold to make everyday plastic products. This way, these products can be made from recycled material, keeping it out of landfills.

Their goals are community-based with hopes to re-use plastic waste to benefit the wellness and environment of the community.

“It’s been really, you know, a very good mixture of business and community, that really defined our trajectory, and I think that is upmost important because without community support, you don’t really have anything,” said Merritt.

Merritt says they are seeing a larger amount of plastic material coming into their facility than in the past.