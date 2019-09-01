Local community members educate themselves about the role of government in society

NEOSHO, Mo. — A Neosho community member brings together the community to educate themselves on the role government plays in our society.

A training program for communities “American Government and Civics Class” was held today.

People came out to learn about Civics including how their schools, city, and state government work.

Ultimately, this will help them become more effective promoting their ideas and improving their communities.

Newton County is a rural community so there are different concerns to deal with for its residents in comparison to metropolitan areas.

Mark Herr, Center For Self Governance President, says, “Right here it’s going to be a lot more about properties or economic development. Also trying to bring more money in from the federal government competing with big cities like St. Louis. There is that tension that exists between the rural and urban communities.”

Jill Carter, Neosho resident, adds, “Oh, just the excitement of being able to know basically the proper role of government, and how we can be engaged. We have the ability to affect change for the better.”

There are plans to hold multiple sessions at the Newton County Library throughout the year to keep people educated on American Government.