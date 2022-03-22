NEVADA, Mo. — An area college is bucking the trend when it comes to declining enrollment.

Instead of losing students in recent years, Cottey College in Nevada has seen an increase. David Heringer says the school has seen a 7.5% jump in enrollment this semester, compared to last year’s spring semester.

“Extremely happy, the last couple years we’ve had enrollment growth, and it’s because who Cottey is, excellent academic programs, excellent faculty and the truly personalization education that Cottey provides,” said Heringer, Cottey College Enrollment Management.

Officials say other contributing factors include the addition of more academic programs, sports and e-sports.