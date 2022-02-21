JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s National Eating Disorders Awareness Week and local experts are hoping that extra focus will help patients not only understand potential problems, but some of the help that’s available.

Ozark Center Hope Spring is the homebase for the Reconnect Eating Disorders Clinic.

They offer not only the traditional treatment options in-house, but also have coaches who get involved in clients’ daily lives to offer support in the home and out in the community.

“I go to the grocery store with them because they struggle with severe anxiety. They get really overwhelmed with like what food they’re putting in their carts. They’re worried about people judging them for the foods that they’re going to put in their cart, shopping carts,” said Aaron Dorland, Reconnect Coach.

“Having a team approach is really beneficial because we can really help with the communication. There are things that our clients tell us that they cannot tell their therapist, they have a hard time telling the dietitian, they really can’t tell their med provider at all,” added Cassidy Richards, Reconnect Coach.

The Reconnect Clinic offers options including family-based treatment, interpersonal psychotherapy, and cognitive behavioral therapy.